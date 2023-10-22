While Navratri, the festival of Adishakti, is being celebrated with signature faith and fervour across the country, Divyang Navratri Mahotsav has organised Garba Fest to motivate disabled people in Ahmedabad. The event is a tradition that has been carried forward for six years now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 700 disabled people, elders and youth performed Garba at this event while paying obeisance to Aadyashakti Amba.

Kheda Vipulbhai, the organiser of Divyang Garba Mahotsav told ANI, "I was playing Garba along with my friends at the ground about a decade ago when I spotted a disabled person at the venue. I was moved seeing him and decided that day itself that I would organise a Garba for disabled people. It's been six years and counting. About, 700 differently-abled people in and around Gujarat gathered here to play Garba today."

Speaking to ANI, the participants at this special Garba event lauded the initiative.

"The initiative is commendable. Vipul Bhai has been organising this Garba for six years and we have been coming and enjoying the festive ambience and revelry here. Wed don't feel left out here. We have made many new friends and enjoy the Garba every year. Many think that since we are wheelchair-bound, we can't play Garba. However, the organiser of this event doesn't think that way. He holds the event like he is one among us. The event presents us with an opportunity to dress up for Navratri. We get to wear traditional clothes and meet people," a participant told ANI.

During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri. People maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes during these nine days.

In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous, and fulfilled lives. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. Ramlila is organised extensively during Navratri in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. During the Ramlila, the tale of Lord Ram's triumph over Ravana is acted out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

