Pune Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on October 14 with route diversions and road clusures.

The notice from the Office of Deputy Commissioner of Police in Pune stated traffic changes to be implemented to avoid traffic during celebrations of Navratri festivities. The nine day festival, which runs from October 15 to October 24 is a major religious event in Pune that attracts devotees from various parts of the city.

To avoid potential traffic congestion several route diversions along with road closures have been implemented which are as follows:

Appa Balwant Chowk: The road leading to Appa Balwant Chowk from Budhwar Chowk will be closed to traffic, allowing one-way traffic from Budhwar Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk. An alternative route is available via Ama Chowk and Shivaji Road.

Bhavani Mata Temple: A section of Mahatma Phule Road, specifically between Ramoshi Gate Chowk and Juna Motor Stand in front of Bhawani Mata Mandira, will be closed for all vehicle types except essential service vehicles. No-parking zones in place on Mahatma Phule Road. Motorists can use an alternative routes.

Tambadi Jogeshwari Temple: Access to Tambadi Jogeshwari Road between Ganapati Chowk and Tambadi Jogeshwari Mandir on Lakshmi Road is restricted. Access to all types of vehicles is closed from Sakal Press to Jogeshwari Temple, except for essential services. Motorists can use an alternative route via Sevasdan Chowk and Bajirao Road to reach their destination.

Chathushringi Mata Mandir: In case of traffic congestion on Senapati Bapat Road due to the influx of devotees visiting the temple, traffic coming from Journalist Nagar Chowk to Senapati Bapat Road Junction will be diverted from Shivaji Hasig Chowk to Senapati Bapat Road on a one-way basis. In case of road congestion, vehicles heading to the temple will be directed to Vetalbaba Chowk via Deep Bangla Chowk and Shivaji Hasig Chowk.

Motorists and citizens should park their vehicles at designated areas as mentioned in the notice to avoid inconvenience. No-parking regulations are in place in areas like Tambadi Jogeshwari Mata Mandir, Ashtabhuja Devi Mandir and others.

