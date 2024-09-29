Navratri 2024: From date, time, muhurat to significance - all you need to know

Shardiya Navratri, alternatively known as Navratri, is an important Hindu festival celebrated across India. It is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

The nine-day festival falls in October this year and occurs during Ashwin's lunar month. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival typically falls between September and October. Shardiya Navratri is considered the most important of the four Navratris observed throughout the year. The other three Navratris include Magha, which is observed in the winter month; Chaitra, which is observed during spring; and Ashadha, which is observed during the monsoon.

Date and time This year, Shardiya Navratri 2024 will be celebrated from October 3 to October 12. The event encompasses a series of vibrant and spiritually significant rituals involving worship and observance of fasts, night vigils, and religious rituals such as kanya puja, havan. The Goddess descends to Earth during this time and blesses her devotees by relieving them of their hardships, as per popular belief.

The auspicious Ghatasthapana Muhurat will take place on October 3 from 6:30 AM and conclude at 7:31 AM. Meanwhile, the Abhijit Muhurat is slated to take place at 12:03 PM and will conclude at 12:51 PM.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in October 2024: Banks to remain closed for 15 days

The nine-day festivities will kickstart on Thursday, October 3. Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja will mark the beginning of Shardiya Navratri. Shardiya Navratri will conclude on Saturday, October 12, with Dussehra being celebrated on the same day.

Significance Shardiya Navratri is a sacred period that commemorates the intense nine-day battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura. It concluded with Mahishasura defeat on the tenth day, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Dussehra, the tenth day of Shrad Navratri holds significance as it celebrates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana which ultimately lead to successful rescue of Goddess Sita.

It is important to note that Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 which marks the night of Kartik Amavasya or Naraka Chaturdashi. It is widely believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth during the night and hence makes it auspicious to perform Diwali puja after sunset.