Navratri 2024: Kerala schools to remain closed on Oct 11 for Ashtami, Navami celebrations

Navratri 2024: The decision of school holiday came after considering that the Durga Ashtami and Mahanavami puja fell on October 11, while Vijayadashami puja on October 12.

Updated11 Oct 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Kerala's school to remain shut for Oct 11 as part of Puja holidays.
Kerala’s school to remain shut for Oct 11 as part of Puja holidays.

Navratri 2024: Kerala government on Thursday announced that schools under the General Education Department will remain closed on Friday, October 11, for the celebrations of Ashtami and Navami.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said the schools will remain closed on October 11 as part of Puja holidays.

This comes after the National Teachers Union submitted a memorandum to the education minister requesting a holiday on October 11.

This year the puja rituals were held on the evening of October 10 and considering that the Durga Ashtami and Mahanavami puja fell on October 11, while Vijayadashami puja on October 12, the memorandum was submitted.

Even the banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal will remain closed for today on occasion of Mahashtami and Mahanavami. Some regional banks in Agartala, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Patna, Shillong, and Ranchi will also remain closed.

When is Ashtami 2024?

Durga Ashtami—also known as Maha Ashtami—is celebrated on the eighth day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival across the nation. This year, Durga Ashtami and Navami are falling on the same day and hence will be celebrated on Friday, October 11.

Meanwhile, Shardiya Navratri is a sacred period that commemorates the intense nine-day battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura. It concluded with Mahishasura defeat on the tenth day, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra, the tenth day of Shardiya Navratri holds significance as it celebrates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana which ultimately lead to successful rescue of Goddess Sita.

When is Diwali?

Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 this year, marking the night of Kartik Amavasya or Naraka Chaturdashi. It is widely believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth during the night and hence makes it auspicious to perform Diwali puja after sunset.

