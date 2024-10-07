Navratri 2024: Pandal collapses during Jagran in Punjab’s Ludhiana; 2 dead, several including kids injured

Navratri 2024: A tragic accident occurred during a Navratri "Jagran" in Ludhiana when a pandal collapsed, claiming two lives and injuring over a dozen people, including several children. The incident took place amid celebrations, disrupting the atmosphere of devotion as strong winds and a storm caused the structure to fall, as per a report by ETV Bharat.

The collapse happened near the Sikh Gobind Godam Temple, where a congregation was gathered to offer prayers to the Goddess. A sudden gust of wind caused the grill supporting the pandal to give way, triggering panic among those present. Local authorities responded quickly, evacuating the injured and transporting them to a nearby hospital. Two people remain in serious condition, the report added.