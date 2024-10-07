Navratri 2024: Pandal collapses during Jagran in Punjab’s Ludhiana; 2 dead, several including kids injured

  • Navratri 2024: Two people died and multiple others, including children, were injured when a pandal collapsed during a Jagran in Ludhiana

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Navratri 2024: Pandal collapses during Jagran in Punjab's Ludhiana; 2 dead, several including kids injured (Representative Image)
Navratri 2024: Pandal collapses during Jagran in Punjab’s Ludhiana; 2 dead, several including kids injured (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

Navratri 2024: A tragic accident occurred during a Navratri "Jagran" in Ludhiana when a pandal collapsed, claiming two lives and injuring over a dozen people, including several children. The incident took place amid celebrations, disrupting the atmosphere of devotion as strong winds and a storm caused the structure to fall, as per a report by ETV Bharat.

The collapse happened near the Sikh Gobind Godam Temple, where a congregation was gathered to offer prayers to the Goddess. A sudden gust of wind caused the grill supporting the pandal to give way, triggering panic among those present. Local authorities responded quickly, evacuating the injured and transporting them to a nearby hospital. Two people remain in serious condition, the report added.

Following the incident, the Temple Committee expressed their deep condolences to the victims' families. As part of Navratri, devotees traditionally hold Jagran in decorated pandals, singing hymns in honour of the Goddess. The festivities, however, were overshadowed by this unfortunate event, as per the report.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Business NewsNewsNavratri 2024: Pandal collapses during Jagran in Punjab’s Ludhiana; 2 dead, several including kids injured

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    166.80
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    171.15
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    2.5 (1.48%)

    Tata Power share price

    467.10
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    0.4 (0.09%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    277.20
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,526.05
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    31.8 (0.91%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,075.05
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -40.1 (-3.6%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,500.00
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.5%)

    Sundram Fasteners share price

    1,385.65
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -32.95 (-2.32%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price

    509.05
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -10.75 (-2.07%)
    More from Top Losers

    NBCC India share price

    118.00
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    5.3 (4.7%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    682.80
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    28.3 (4.32%)

    Balkrishna Industries share price

    2,960.00
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    102 (3.57%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    818.00
    09:07 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    23.75 (2.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.