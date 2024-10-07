Navratri 2024: A tragic accident occurred during a Navratri "Jagran" in Ludhiana when a pandal collapsed, claiming two lives and injuring over a dozen people, including several children. The incident took place amid celebrations, disrupting the atmosphere of devotion as strong winds and a storm caused the structure to fall, as per a report by ETV Bharat.
The collapse happened near the Sikh Gobind Godam Temple, where a congregation was gathered to offer prayers to the Goddess. A sudden gust of wind caused the grill supporting the pandal to give way, triggering panic among those present. Local authorities responded quickly, evacuating the injured and transporting them to a nearby hospital. Two people remain in serious condition, the report added.
Following the incident, the Temple Committee expressed their deep condolences to the victims' families. As part of Navratri, devotees traditionally hold Jagran in decorated pandals, singing hymns in honour of the Goddess. The festivities, however, were overshadowed by this unfortunate event, as per the report.