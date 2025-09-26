Navratri 2025 Day 6: Grey colour of devotion and Maa Katyayani’s fierce energy

Navratri 2025: Navratri is a nine-night celebration of Maa Durga and her nine forms, known as the Navdurgas. Each day is governed by a specific colour, which holds a unique spiritual meaning and is believed to invoke a particular blessing from the Goddess.
Day 1- 22 September - Maa Shailputri (Daughter of the Mountains) - White
White represents purity, peace, and innocence. Wearing white is believed to invite a sense of calm and serenity.
Day 2 - 23 September - Maa Brahmacharini (The Unmarried Ascetic) - Red
Red symbolises passion, strength and vitality. Red invokes courage, determination, and love.
Day 3- 24 September - Maa Chandraghanta (Wielding the Half-Moon Bell) - Royal Blue
Royal blue embodies tranquillity, depth and elegance. The colour reflects grace, refinement, and inner peace.
Day 4 - 25 September - Maa Kushmanda - (Creator of the Universe) - Yellow
Yellow signifies joy, optimism and energy. It uplifts the spirit and encourages positivity and happiness.
Day 5- 26 September - Maa Skandamata (Mother of Skanda/Kartikeya) - Green Green represents growth, harmony and fertility. It promotes balance, peace and new beginnings (auspicious for prosperity).
Day 6 - 27 September - Maa Katyayani (The Warrior Goddess) - Grey
Grey denotes balance, composure and wisdom. It symbolises the destruction of evil and the importance of remaining grounded.
Day 7- 28 September - Maa Kalaratri (The Dark Night) - Orange
Orange represents energy, enthusiasm, and courage. This vibrant colour bestows warmth and vigour, especially when facing fear.
Day 8 - 29 September - Maa Mahagauri (The Greatly White Goddess) - Peacock Green
Peacock Green symbolises uniqueness, individuality and compassion. It combines the serenity of blue with the renewal of green.
Day 9 - 30 September - Maa Siddhidatri (Giver of Supernatural Powers) - Pink
Pink conveys universal love, affection and harmony. It fosters a sense of approachability and joy, marking a graceful conclusion to the fast.
The nine-day festival concludes on October 2 with Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The final day is often celebrated with the colours Red or Purple, honouring the ultimate power and victory of the Divine Mother.