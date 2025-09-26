Navratri 2025 Day 6: Grey colour of devotion and Maa Katyayani’s fierce energy

Each day of Navratri is governed by a specific color, which holds a unique spiritual meaning and is believed to invoke a particular blessing from the Goddess

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2025, 11:05 PM IST
The Trishakti Mahal has been decorated and illuminated at the temple during the public Navratri festival organized by the Shri Mahalaxmi Temple in front of Saras Bagh. Photo: HT
The Trishakti Mahal has been decorated and illuminated at the temple during the public Navratri festival organized by the Shri Mahalaxmi Temple in front of Saras Bagh. Photo: HT

Navratri 2025: Navratri is a nine-night celebration of Maa Durga and her nine forms, known as the Navdurgas. Each day is governed by a specific colour, which holds a unique spiritual meaning and is believed to invoke a particular blessing from the Goddess.

Also Read | From Perth to Mumbai: 57-year-old Australian woman's love for Garba wins hearts

Schedule below details the nine days and colours of Navratri:

Day 1- 22 September - Maa Shailputri (Daughter of the Mountains) - White

White represents purity, peace, and innocence. Wearing white is believed to invite a sense of calm and serenity.

Day 2 - 23 September - Maa Brahmacharini (The Unmarried Ascetic) - Red

Red symbolises passion, strength and vitality. Red invokes courage, determination, and love.

Day 3- 24 September - Maa Chandraghanta (Wielding the Half-Moon Bell) - Royal Blue

Royal blue embodies tranquillity, depth and elegance. The colour reflects grace, refinement, and inner peace.

Day 4 - 25 September - Maa Kushmanda - (Creator of the Universe) - Yellow

Yellow signifies joy, optimism and energy. It uplifts the spirit and encourages positivity and happiness.

Day 5- 26 September - Maa Skandamata (Mother of Skanda/Kartikeya) - Green Green represents growth, harmony and fertility. It promotes balance, peace and new beginnings (auspicious for prosperity).

Also Read | Navratri 2025: Stories behind each of nine forms of Goddess Durga – Navadurga

Day 6 - 27 September - Maa Katyayani (The Warrior Goddess) - Grey

Grey denotes balance, composure and wisdom. It symbolises the destruction of evil and the importance of remaining grounded.

Day 7- 28 September - Maa Kalaratri (The Dark Night) - Orange

Orange represents energy, enthusiasm, and courage. This vibrant colour bestows warmth and vigour, especially when facing fear.

Day 8 - 29 September - Maa Mahagauri (The Greatly White Goddess) - Peacock Green

Peacock Green symbolises uniqueness, individuality and compassion. It combines the serenity of blue with the renewal of green.

Also Read | From Perth to Mumbai: 57-year-old Australian woman's love for Garba wins hearts

Day 9 - 30 September - Maa Siddhidatri (Giver of Supernatural Powers) - Pink

Pink conveys universal love, affection and harmony. It fosters a sense of approachability and joy, marking a graceful conclusion to the fast.

The nine-day festival concludes on October 2 with Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The final day is often celebrated with the colours Red or Purple, honouring the ultimate power and victory of the Divine Mother.

Navratri
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsNavratri 2025 Day 6: Grey colour of devotion and Maa Katyayani’s fierce energy
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.