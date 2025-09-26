Navratri 2025 Day 6: Grey colour of devotion and Maa Katyayani’s fierce energy

Navratri 2025: Navratri is a nine-night celebration of Maa Durga and her nine forms, known as the Navdurgas. Each day is governed by a specific colour, which holds a unique spiritual meaning and is believed to invoke a particular blessing from the Goddess.

Schedule below details the nine days and colours of Navratri: Day 1- 22 September - Maa Shailputri (Daughter of the Mountains) - White

White represents purity, peace, and innocence. Wearing white is believed to invite a sense of calm and serenity.

Day 2 - 23 September - Maa Brahmacharini (The Unmarried Ascetic) - Red

Red symbolises passion, strength and vitality. Red invokes courage, determination, and love.

Day 3- 24 September - Maa Chandraghanta (Wielding the Half-Moon Bell) - Royal Blue

Royal blue embodies tranquillity, depth and elegance. The colour reflects grace, refinement, and inner peace.

Day 4 - 25 September - Maa Kushmanda - (Creator of the Universe) - Yellow

Yellow signifies joy, optimism and energy. It uplifts the spirit and encourages positivity and happiness.

Day 5- 26 September - Maa Skandamata (Mother of Skanda/Kartikeya) - Green Green represents growth, harmony and fertility. It promotes balance, peace and new beginnings (auspicious for prosperity).

Day 6 - 27 September - Maa Katyayani (The Warrior Goddess) - Grey

Grey denotes balance, composure and wisdom. It symbolises the destruction of evil and the importance of remaining grounded.

Day 7- 28 September - Maa Kalaratri (The Dark Night) - Orange

Orange represents energy, enthusiasm, and courage. This vibrant colour bestows warmth and vigour, especially when facing fear.

Day 8 - 29 September - Maa Mahagauri (The Greatly White Goddess) - Peacock Green

Peacock Green symbolises uniqueness, individuality and compassion. It combines the serenity of blue with the renewal of green.

Day 9 - 30 September - Maa Siddhidatri (Giver of Supernatural Powers) - Pink

Pink conveys universal love, affection and harmony. It fosters a sense of approachability and joy, marking a graceful conclusion to the fast.