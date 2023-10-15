Noida Police enforces restrictions from October 15 to 31, prohibiting unauthorised assemblies of more than five people and processions among other activities.

Noida Police placed restrictions under CrPC section 144 in view of Navratri festival that would be in place across Noida and Greater Noida from October 15 to 31, reported PTI.

Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued an order on October 14 banning processions and unauthorised assemblies of more than five people.

The order issued ahead of Navratri, specifies that namaz, puja, or any other religious activity will not be allowed at public places unless authorised by the police.

Religious activities including puja and namaz, will not be permitted at any contentious location where they have not traditionally been performed and individuals should not encourage others to do so.

The order states, "No one would insult the religious texts of other faiths. No one would place religious flags, posters, or banners at the walls of religious places nor would they support anyone in doing this."

Navratri begins on October 15, Maharaja Agrasain Jayanti falls on October 23, Dussehra is on October 24, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 28 and October 31 marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Acharya Narendra Dev.

Also read: Garba song penned by PM Modi released ahead of Navratri; watch video Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheria stated in the order for CrPC 144 restrictions that various government examinations and programs such as protests and demonstrations frequently take place in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the possibility of disturbing the peace by antisocial elements cannot be ruled out.

He said, “In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out… At present, peace can be disturbed due to protests by various party workers, Indian farmer organisations and various protesters."

Also read: Navratri 2023: 9 financial lessons that you can learn this festive season The order further states, "For all these reasons, in order to maintain peace and harmony in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is necessary to prevent any mischievous elements from carrying out such activities which may create a possibility of creating an unfavourable environment."

Offenders who violate these restrictions may face legal action under IPC section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by government officials), according to the order.

(With inputs from PTI)

