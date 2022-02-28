Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik brought back to the ED office after getting discharged from JJ hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to hospital on February 25 after complaining of stomach ache.

The minister has been remanded to the ED custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, Malik's daughter Nilofer Khan said that her father is healthy and will be discharged from the hospital today. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of stomach ache two days ago.

Malik, who is minority development minister and chief spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, was arrested by the ED on February 23 in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Earlier this month, the central probing agency conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the agency at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai.

