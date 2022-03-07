Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was sent to judicial custody till 21 March on Monday by Special PMLA court in Mumbai. Nawab Malik was arrested by ED on 23 February in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Before taking Malik to the court appearance, he was taken to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for his medical checkup.The NCP leader was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his ED remand on Monday. The court sent him in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency. The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Earlier, the Special PMLA court extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik till March 7 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Defence lawyer Amit Desai hitting out at the ED, argued in the court that the agency has said today that the "terror funding" by the Minister to Haseena Parkar was ₹5 lakh as against ₹55 lakh in the first application, which was due to a "typing error".

"On the front page of today's remand application, it is written that it is a continuation of the previous remand application. The last time the ED told the court that there was a connection between Nawab Malik and the underworld gang. It was said that he had an active involvement in terror funding," he said.

"It was called a terror fund by accusing him of funding Haseena Parkar ₹55 lakh. But today ED says that last time ₹55 lakh was a typing mistake and it is only ₹5 lakh, but on the basis of this application, he was sent to ED's custody," the lawyer said.

