Nayab Singh Saini chosen as leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party; to take oath as CM on October 17
16 Oct 2024, 01:34 PM IST
- Haryana BJP Legislature Party has appointed Nayab Singh Saini as its leader, and he is set to take his oath as Chief Minister for the second time on October 17.
Nayab Singh Saini has been selected as the leader of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party and will take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second time tomorrow, October 17.
