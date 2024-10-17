Nayab Singh Saini swearing in: Full list of ministers who took oath alongside Haryana CM

Nayab Singh Saini, the 54-year-old leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday during a grand ceremony in Panchkula. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP bigwigs, and NDA partners in attendance, the CM was sworn in on the auspicious day of Valmiki Jayanti.

Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party following the October 8 assembly poll results. The BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the Haryana general assembly elections held on October 5. The party secured a clear majority in the 90-member constituency. BJP won 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats.

Alongside Nayab Singh Saini, other ministers who took oath to office on October 17 include:

Anil Vij Krishan Lal Pawar Rao Narbir Singh Mahipal Dhanda Vipul Goel Arvind Kumar Sharma Shyam Singh Rana Ranbir Singh Gangwa

Krishan Kumar Bedi

Shruti Chaudhary

Arti Singh Rao

Rajesh Nagar - MoS (Independent Charge)

Gaurav Gautam- MoS (Independent Charge) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the OBC leader Nayan Singh Saini for the second time amid stringent security arrangements.

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and several Chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states were also present at the swearing in ceremony.

Before arriving at the venue for the oath-taking ceremony, Saini visited the Valmiki Bhawan. To seek divine blessings, the Haryana CM also offered prayers at a gurdwara and the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting today in Chandigarh after the ceremony from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.