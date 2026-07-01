Nayara Energy cuts petrol prices by ₹5/litre, diesel by ₹3 as crude eases

Nayara Energy has become the first Indian oil marketer cut petrol and diesel prices after global crude eased following the Iran-US MoU and Strait of Hormuz reopening.

Rituraj Baruah
Updated1 Jul 2026, 10:59 AM IST
The revised prices apply across Nayara's 7,000 fuel stations.
The revised prices apply across Nayara's 7,000 fuel stations.(AFP)

New Delhi: Nayara Energy has reduced petrol and diesel prices with effect from Wednesday, 1 July 2026, by 5 and 3 per litre, respectively.

The price cut applies to all 7,000 fuel stations of the Rosneft-backed company. In Gurugram, petrol is now priced at 102.76 per litre at Nayara pumps, while diesel is sold at 95.58 a litre, according to petrol pump dealers.

“Post refinery turnaround, Nayara is fully geared to meet demand,” a company official said. The company's 20 million tonnes per annum Vadinar refinery was undergoing a month-long maintenance or turnaround from 9 April.

With this price revision, India's largest private retailer is the first oil marketing company in the country to roll back price hikes following the recent easing of global crude oil prices after the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the US on 17 June, and the subsequent opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for 20% of global oil and gas trade.

To be sure, Nayara was the first retailer to raise fuel prices after the outbreak of war in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a surge in international oil prices. On 26 March, it increased petrol prices by 5 per litre and diesel by 3 per litre.

Around 10:00 am, the September Brent contract was trading at $73.24 per barrel, up 0.4% from its previous close, while the August West Texas Intermediate contract was trading at $69.77 per barrel, up 0.39%.

Brent has eased significantly from the four-year high of $126.41 on 30 April.

Other OMCs, both public and private, are yet to roll back prices.

The price of petrol at the pumps of the public-sector OMC, Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), in Delhi is 102.12 per litre, and diesel is sold at 95.20 per litre. The state-run OMCs—IOCL, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd—account for 90% of the country’s around 100,000 pumps.

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

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