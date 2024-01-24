Nazara-owned Nodwin Gaming acquires Comic Con India

Nazara Technologies-owned gaming company Nodwin Gaming said that the company has acquired Comic Con India, which hosts pop cultural festivals in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nodwin Gaming will acquire 100% of the shares of Comic Con India at a valuation of ₹55 crore through a combination of cash and share swap from the founders of Comic Con India – Jatin Varma and Karan Kalra.

Comic Con India was founded in 2011. The company organizes various festivals across India, in segments like comics, cosplay movies, TV shows, merch, gaming and much more. “For more than a decade, we have worked tirelessly to build a unique space in India for promoting and celebrating popular culture," said Varma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festivals are held in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The founders will continue to operate the business under Nodwin. The managing team at Comic Con India will also become shareholders in Nodwin Gaming by swapping 275 million of their Comicon India shares with Nodwin shares.

Nodwin said that the acquisition will help the company in expanding its presence in the global entertainment landscape. “Integration of Comic Con India will amplify and diversify the offering of Nodin to all opportunities that target the youth in India. With the continued intersection of Gaming/ Pop Culture/ esports into one interactive entertainment sector, Nodwin will add a robust IP that is scalable both in India and Internationally," said Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of Nodwin Gaming. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nazara had acquired Nodwin Gaming through a cash-and-stock deal in January 2018. Besides Nazara, gaming and entertainment company JetSynthesys owns a stake in Nodwin.

