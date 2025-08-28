New Delhi: The health ministry has allowed the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to use Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, to verify the identity of candidates in national-level medical exams. The initiative aims to prevent impersonation and other fraudulent activities with the use of Aadhaar’s biometric and demographic data to provide a reliable digital check during various stages of the exams.

The move comes in the backdrop of Mint’s report of India’s top medical education regulator, the National Medical Commission (NMC), flagging serious irregularities in the admissions for the 2024-25 academic year, prompting an urgent directive for all medical colleges to re-examine their students' data.

The NBEMS, an autonomous body under the ministry of health, is responsible for conducting a large number of postgraduate and postdoctoral medical examinations, including crucial entrance and exit tests.

The new directive was notified on 22 August, and candidates will now have the option to use their Aadhaar number for identity verification at various stages of these examinations. This process will be voluntary, offering candidates the choice of "Yes/No" or eKYC (electronic know your customer) facilities to confirm their identity, said the notification, which was seen by Mint.

The move aims to check cases of impersonation and other malpractices, which have tainted the image of competitive examinations, and the health ministry also seeks to bring greater transparency, build trust among aspirants, and strengthen administrative accountability across the board.

A detailed implementation plan will be outlined by NBEMS, but the core mechanism involves digital verification against the Aadhaar database. “When a candidate opts for Aadhaar authentication, their provided Aadhaar number, possibly alongside biometric (like fingerprints or facial scans) or demographic data, will be cross-referenced with the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This real-time verification ensures that the person taking the exam is indeed the genuine candidate," the official said.

“By minimizing the chances of fraudulent practices, the system ensures that only genuinely deserving and qualified individuals secure admissions or certifications," the official added. “This upholds the credibility of medical qualifications awarded by NBEMS and, by extension, the entire medical profession. It sends a strong message that merit will be the sole determinant, thereby boosting the morale of hardworking students and their families."

"A robust and secure examination system contributes to a stronger, more reliable healthcare workforce for the nation." the official said.