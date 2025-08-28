Medical board to use Aadhaar to verify identity in exams, enhance security and transparency
The National Board of Examination can now use Aadhaar for voluntary identity verification in medical exams, aiming to reduce impersonation and fraud. The initiative seeks to bolster transparency and trust in the examination process amid concerns over admission irregularities.
New Delhi: The health ministry has allowed the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to use Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, to verify the identity of candidates in national-level medical exams. The initiative aims to prevent impersonation and other fraudulent activities with the use of Aadhaar’s biometric and demographic data to provide a reliable digital check during various stages of the exams.