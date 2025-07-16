NCERT asked to add Bhagavad Gita to school syllabus; Class 8 book revision shows ‘intolerance’ under Mughals

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to incorporate the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana in the syllabus of 17,000 government schools in the state.

Meanwhile, the NCERT has revised the Class 8 social science textbook, pointing out many instances of "religious intolerance" during the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal period era, but with a disclaimer.

What does Uttarakhand Education Minister have to say? "In a meeting of the Education department with the Chief Minister, we have tasked NCERT to include Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in the syllabus to be taught in 17,000 government schools of Uttarakhand," Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat told ANI. He added that until the new syllabus is introduced, students will recite verses from these texts during daily prayer sessions.

"Until this is implemented, verses from the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana will be included in the daily prayer meetings in schools," he said.

‘Exploring Society: Indian and Beyond’ The part 1 book ‘Exploring Society: Indian and Beyond’ talks about the Sultanate and the Mughal periods, calls Babur as a “brutal and ruthless conqueror, slaughtering entire populations of cities,” Akbar’s rule as a “blend of brutality and tolerance,” and Aurangzeb, as someone who annihilated temples and gurdwaras, according to The Indian Express.

The NCERT said it has included a disclaimer with the revisions, in a “Note on Some Darker Periods in History” that “no one should be held responsible today for events of the past.”

The chapters titled ‘Reshaping India's Political Map’ trace the course of Indian history from the 13th to the 17th century. They explore the emergence and decline of the Delhi Sultanate and the resistance it faced, the rise of the Vijayanagara Empire, the expansion of the Mughal Empire along with opposition to it, and the emergence of the Sikh community as a political force, reports said.

The chapters portray the Sultanate era as a time characterised by political unrest and military campaigns that resulted in the looting of rural settlements and urban centres, along with the demolition of places of worship and centres of education. The parts discussing the Sultanate and the Mughal periods include several mentions of “attacks” on temples and the “brutality” of some of the rulers, reports further stated.

'No one should be held responsible today for events of past' NCERT said, “The events…(and many more) did happen and left their mark on Indian history; the rationale for including them has been explained in the ‘Note on Some Darker Periods in History’. The historical account given, while it does not sanitise history, is balanced and entirely evidence-based. Besides, in addition to the ‘Note on Some Darker Periods in History’, a cautionary note has been inserted in one of the chapters to make it clear that no one should be held responsible today for events of the past. The emphasis is on an honest approach to history with a view to drawing from it important lessons for a better future.”

Meanwhile, on July 15, NCERT unveiled a new textbook named Veena, crafted in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The textbook is designed to foster a connection between students and India's scientific progress along with its cultural legacy.

One chapter, titled ‘Ganga ki Kahani’, traces the course of the Ganga River from Gomukh to Gangasagar, passing through cities like Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Kanpur, and Kolkata. It interweaves geography with cultural, spiritual, and economic elements, presenting narratives about ashrams, spiritual seekers (sadhus), and the Kumbh Mela.

Another section, focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), familiarises learners with how machines mimic human learning and problem-solving. It is intended to inspire scientific curiosity and reasoning among middle schoolers.