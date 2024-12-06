News
NCLT member crunch slows down bankruptcy resolution
Summary
- Twenty-two businesses have found debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in October-November period of this year, against 47 in the year-ago period, provisional public data from Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) showed.
New Delhi: A 30% shortage of key members at India’s bankruptcy courts is slowing the process of debt resolution, according to official data.
