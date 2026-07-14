NCLT logs best ever quarter under IBC, clears 78 resolution plans worth ₹5,517.66 crore

A decade after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) promised faster resolution of stressed companies, India's insolvency tribunal has delivered its strongest quarterly performance yet. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a record 78 resolution plans worth ₹5,517.66 crore in the April-June quarter, despite grappling with vacancies and a mounting case backlog.

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The milestone comes weeks after the IBC completed a decade since receiving the President's assent on 28 May 2016.

According to the tribunal's report, Performance of the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code— First Quarter (April-June 2026), released on 13 July, the number of resolution plans approved during the quarter surpassed the previous first-quarter record of 73 in April-June 2024, and was significantly higher than the 58 plans approved during the period last year.

Also Read | Bankruptcy bottleneck: 380 resolution plans approved by lenders await NCLT nod

Among the largest resolutions cleared during the quarter were Morarjee Textiles Ltd ( ₹892.3 crore), Rajesh Business and Leisure Hotels Pvt. Ltd ( ₹730 crore), Adel Landmarks Ltd ( ₹461.75 crore), Avani Project & Infrastructure Ltd. ( ₹330.71 crore) and Amar Prakash Developers Pvt. Ltd ( ₹259.86 crore).

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The performance suggests an improvement in the pace of insolvency resolution under the IBC at a time when lenders, insolvency professionals and investors have repeatedly flagged delays in concluding corporate insolvency resolution processes due to judicial bottlenecks.

Besides approving 78 resolution plans, the tribunal disposed of 1,676 interlocutory applications (IAs) in the main insolvency proceedings and decided another 68 IAs alongside the resolution plans, reflecting efforts to reduce procedural bottlenecks in insolvency cases.

Interlocutory Applications (IAs) are applications filed before the tribunal during an ongoing insolvency case, seeking specific orders or directions on procedural or legal issues before it delivers a final decision.

As per the report, since the IBC came into force, the tribunal has approved 1,628 resolution plans involving an aggregate approved value of over ₹4.78 lakh crore. Resolution approvals have steadily risen over the years, increasing from 19 in FY18 to a record 288 in FY25, before moderating to 257 approvals in FY26. The strong start to FY27 indicates that the tribunal has maintained a robust pace.

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Even so, the pipeline of pending matters remains substantial.

As of 30 June 2026, 349 applications seeking approval of resolution plans were pending before various NCLT benches, while 38 matters had been heard and reserved for orders, indicating that several more approvals could be delivered in the coming months.

Among the benches, the Mumbai Bench approved the highest number of resolution plans at 18, followed by the Kolkata Bench with 15 and the Principal Bench and New Delhi benches, which together cleared 13 plans. The Chandigarh Bench approved seven plans, Allahabad five, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Indore three each, while Cuttack and Hyderabad approved two plans apiece.

Also Read | Supreme Court flags insolvency delays, takes suo motu cognizance of NCLT gaps

In value terms too, the Mumbai Bench accounted for the largest share of approved resolution plans at more than ₹2,528 crore, followed by the Principal Bench and New Delhi benches, which together approved plans worth over ₹1,101 crore. Kolkata and Chandigarh also recorded significant resolution values during the quarter.

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Despite the improved performance, the tribunal acknowledged continuing capacity constraints. As of 13 July 2026, against a sanctioned strength of 31 judicial members and 31 technical members, the NCLT was functioning with 26 judicial members and 25 technical members, leaving 11 vacancies.

The report noted that no judicial or technical members have been appointed since January 2025. The only appointment during the period was that of Justice (Retd.) Anupinder Singh Grewal as president of the NCLT.

On 29 April, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of delays in NCLTs, calling for urgent action to address vacancies and infrastructure gaps that were affecting the effectiveness of the insolvency framework.

Also Read | From dirty dozen to IBC 2.0: how debt resolution changed in India

About the Author Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.