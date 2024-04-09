NCLT defers Jindal Poly Films case over fraud allegations in class action suit
Last month, minority shareholders of Jindal Poly Films, led by Ankit Jain, filed India’s first class action lawsuit since the regulations were established in 2016. The company court will take up the case on 9 May.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) deferred the case on Tuesday regarding the class action suit initiated by minority shareholders of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. alleging fraudulent conduct by the company’s promoters and management.
