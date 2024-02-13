NCLT grants Go First 60-day moratorium extension
The extension period effective from 4 February grants the airline a total of 330 days to finalize the resolution process, with more than 270 days spent under the corporate insolvency resolution process.
In a respite for bankrupt airline Go First, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved a 60-day extension for its moratorium, aiming to give the airline additional time to finalize its corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).
