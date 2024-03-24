NCLT rejects Smaaash promoter’s plea against resolution professional

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India is the appropriate authority to initiate the disciplinary proceedings against the RP, says NCLT

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed Smaaash Entertainment Private Ltd’s promoter Shripal Morakhia’s plea alleging misconduct against the resolution professional (RP) of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This tribunal does not have any jurisdiction to deal with misconduct, if any, of the RP and initiate disciplinary proceedings against him. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is the appropriate authority to initiate the disciplinary proceedings against the RP", said a bench led by Justices Laxmi Gurung and Charanjeet Singh.

The tribunal in its order clarified that it does not have any ‘supervisory’ role on IBBI and so no directions could be issued to the IBBI. Therefore, the petition was rejected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In May 2022, Smaaash was dragged into insolvency for non-payment of dues. Following which Bhrugesh Amin was appointed as the resolution professional of the company.

In his plea before the tribunal, Morakhia sought disciplinary proceedings against the resolution professional to stop his undue influence over the media company’s corporate insolvency resolution process and stay Amin’s appointment as the Smaaash’s resolution professional.

Morakhia had proposed to conduct a transaction audit of the Smaaash’s accounts in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The resolution professional proposed to appoint Pipara & Co. LLP. Around the same time, Morakhia alleged that the RP demanded illegal gratification (essentially a bribe) to restrict the purport of the audit report.

In fact, it was alleged that the resolution professional, while making the demand, threatened Morakhia, by insinuating that he would operate and manage the gaming company to its complete detriment, in such a way that the company is practically unable to resolve its financial dues.

On enquiring further with the RP, he was informed that the RP will proceed to launch challenges to transactions carried out by the erstwhile management of the corporate debtor should the applicant refuse to handover the money demanded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Separately, it was alleged that Amin was creating several hurdles in an effective functioning of the Smaaash’s resolution process, including intimidating employees, while completely excluding Morakhia from assisting in management. He also submitted, conducted the CIRP of corporate debtor in a manner that is grossly prejudicial to its stakeholders. Following this Morakhia approached the IBBI in January 2023.

However, resolution professional Amin argued that plea sought interim relief of stay of his appointment and the scheme of the Insolvency and bankruptcy code does not confer power on the tribunal to remove RP and that only the committee has the power to do so.

Meanwhile, the court observed that the Committee of Creditors, however, did not make any adverse comment against the conduct and performance of duties of Amin as resolution professional of Smaaash, thereby dismissing Morakhia’s plea against the RP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

