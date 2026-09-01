NCLT five-member bench stays Subhash Chandra’s ₹6.5 crore repayment plan, says earlier order was not majority view

In a setback for Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra, the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) five-member special bench on Tuesday stayed an earlier order approving his ₹6.5 crore repayment plan.

The special bench clarified that the earlier opinion of the third member, Nilesh Sharma, cannot be given effect as it did not constitute a majority view of the tribunal.

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The NCLT issued notices to the parties involved and sought their replies. The bench said it would hear all parties at length before taking a final decision on the repayment plan. The outcome will determine the future of Chandra’s proposal, which was approved last week.

Minutes after the NCLT special bench proceedings ended, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for the creditors, including LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Bank and Union Bank of India. The creditors have challenged the NCLT order approving Chandra’s repayment plan.

Mehta asked the NCLAT to consider whether its intervention was needed now that the NCLT had stayed the earlier order. The NCLAT listed the matter for Wednesday to consider whether it needs to examine the issues related to approval of Chandra’s repayment plan.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the current status of Subhash Chandra's ₹6.5 crore repayment plan? ⌵ The NCLT's five-member special bench has stayed Subhash Chandra's repayment plan, clarifying that the earlier approval did not represent a majority view of the tribunal. 2 Why did the NCLT constitute a special five-member bench for Chandra's case? ⌵ The NCLT formed a five-member bench after discovering that the previous three-member bench could not reach a majority consensus on how Chandra's repayment plan should operate. 3 How will the NCLT decide the future of Subhash Chandra's repayment proposal? ⌵ The NCLT will hear all parties involved extensively before making a final decision on the repayment plan, assessing whether dissenting creditors can recover their claims separately. 4 What differing views emerged among members regarding Chandra's repayment plan? ⌵ One member supported applying the repayment plan only to creditors in favor of it, while another held that it should bind all creditors, including those who opposed it. 5 Should creditor institutions that opposed the repayment plan consider pursuing separate recovery proceedings? ⌵ Yes, if the NCLT determines that dissenting creditors are not bound by Chandra's approved repayment plan, they may pursue independent claims for recovery.

The special bench was constituted by NCLT president Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal on Monday evening after the tribunal’s earlier bench found that there was no majority view on how the repayment plan should operate.

The five-member bench comprises Justice Grewal, judicial members Bachu Venkat Balaram Das and Mahendra Khandelwal Das and technical members Atul Chaturvedi and Ravindra Chaturvedi.

The development came on the same day that creditors including LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Bank and Union Bank of India moved an urgent plea before the NCLAT, challenging the NCLT’s order approving Chandra’s repayment plan.

Different views The NCLT, in its clarification order on Monday, said its earlier members had taken different views on whether the repayment plan should bind only creditors who supported it or all creditors, including those who opposed it.

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One member had favoured allowing dissenting banks and financial institutions to pursue separate recovery proceedings, while another held that the approved plan should apply to all creditors.

The plan provides for ₹6.25 crore to be distributed to creditors and ₹25 lakh towards insolvency process costs, taking the total repayment to ₹6.5 crore.

Mint had reported that Sharma, who was appointed as the third member by the NCLT president in February, approved the repayment plan on 25 August.

The plan received 80.81% support from creditors by value, but several large lenders, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, voted against it.

The case concerns Chandra’s liability as a personal guarantor for loans taken by several Essel and Zee-linked companies.

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Government officials had earlier told Mint that the case should not be understood as Chandra personally borrowing thousands of crores of rupees. According to them, about ₹2,574 crore of the claims relate to loans for which Chandra had provided personal guarantees when the loans were originally taken, while many other guarantees were subsequently given as additional security.

The central issue before the larger bench is whether creditors that opposed Chandra’s repayment proposal can still pursue their claims separately or would be bound by the approved plan.

While approving the plan, Sharma had held that creditors had participated in the process and that no sufficient prejudice had been established. He also held that the tribunal should not substitute its own commercial assessment for the decision supported by the required majority of creditors.

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However, the NCLT’s clarification means that the earlier approval did not result in a final majority order on the issue.

About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.