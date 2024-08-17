NCW finds BIG breakthrough in Kolkata doctor rape case: ’Sudden renovations, no safety for doctors’

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: NCW raises concern over evidence tampering from sudden site renovations, lack of crime scene sealing

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Aug 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: Amid the nationwide protest and doctors' strike against the brutal rape and murder of an RG Kar trainee doctor, IMA said that it will write to PM Modi on the issue.
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: Amid the nationwide protest and doctors’ strike against the brutal rape and murder of an RG Kar trainee doctor, IMA said that it will write to PM Modi on the issue.(AFP)

Kolkata doctor rape case: The National Commission for Women (NCW) in its preliminary findings investigation report alleged lapses in security, infrastructure, and investigation related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In a statement, NCW stated that the place where the heinous crime reportedly took place underwent unexpected renovations, potentially leading to tampering of evidence.

The statements were made following an investigation by a two-member inquiry committee set up by the NCW into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates

Coming to NCW's statement, the Inquiry Committee discovered that there were no security guards present at the time of the incident, and there was inadequate security coverage for on-call interns, doctors, and nurses during night shifts.

Also Read | Sadhguru urges national agencies act on crimes against women: ‘Cruel joke on…’

In the statement, the NCW revealed, “The hospital lacks basic amenities for female doctors and nurses, with washrooms in poor condition, no security measures, and inadequate lighting. The questioning of the former Principal, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete. The Inquiry Committee urges a thorough and expedited investigation.”

Also Read | Nationwide doctors’ strike today: What’s open and what’s closed? Check here

The statement added, “There is no adequate protection or safety for on-call female duty interns, nurses, and female doctors. The site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered is undergoing sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence."

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Protesters seek ouster of police commissioner and…

The statement also mentioned that the “The crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the police.”

The trainee doctor, 31, was found dead, reportedly in a half-naked condition, in the seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar College and Hospital on August 9. An autopsy report and police suggested that she was raped and killed.

Meanwhile, a nationwide strike in being held by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The 24-hour strike began 6 am today as the organisation has put forth five demands in front of the government. The IMA said that there will be withdrawal of non-emergency and OPD services from 6 am till August 18. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 01:51 PM IST
HomeNewsNCW finds BIG breakthrough in Kolkata doctor rape case: ’Sudden renovations, no safety for doctors’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue