‘NDA has transparent method’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s UPSC lateral entry remark, calls him ‘balak buddhi’

BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's UPSC lateral entry remark and asked him to stop lying about the impact of lateral recruitment on reservation. BJP leaders Ashwini Vaishnaw and Amit Malviya refuted the Congress leader's claim, suggesting that 'NDA has transparent method'.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Aug 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the NDA government has created a transparent method to recruit officers via lateral entry.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the NDA government has created a transparent method to recruit officers via lateral entry. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday over his UPSC lateral entry remark.

The BJP tirade came after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's move to recruit public servants for 45 posts through lateral entry would stripe off the reservation granted to the SCs, STs and OBCs. Slamming the Congress, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alleged the UPA government had initiated the concept of lateral entry.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship: Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC

Pointing out at the hypocrisy of the Congress party over lateral entry matter, he took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “The second Admin Reforms Commission (ARC) was established in 2005 under the UPA government. Veerappa Moily chaired it. UPA period ARC recommended the recruitment of experts to fill the gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge.”

Also Read | UPSC announces 45 lateral entry posts in line with Modi’s ‘fresh talent’ boost

Ashwini Vaishnaw refuted the Congress leader's claim and suggested that the NDA government has transparent method. The post further reads, "The NDA government has created a transparent method to implement this recommendation. Recruitment will be done through UPSC transparently and fairly. This reform will improve governance."

Dismissing Rahul Gandhi's lateral entry allegations, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya in a post on X accused the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance of carrying out lateral recruitments during their term without any process.

Listing out all the legal provisions and reservation rules which will apply to UPSC lateral recruitments, Amit Malviya tweeted, ""By eliminating that ad-hocism, the government of India has now ensured that lateral entries are made on the basis of established guidelines so that there is no impact on the quota and reservation system."

Also Read | Cong, RJD slam Modi for UPSC later entry notification: ‘Attack on reservation…’

Citing the legal provisions for recruitment, the BJP leader asserted that the rules effective in recruiting officers through any other selection process of UPSC will also be applicable to lateral entries. These included, the official memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in 2016, DoPT memorandum issued in 2019, and the office memorandum issued by the union home ministry in 2020.

Malvia added, "How many times do one have to explain the same thing to ‘balak buddhi.’

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 09:01 AM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘NDA has transparent method’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s UPSC lateral entry remark, calls him ‘balak buddhi’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.60
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    2.05 (1.37%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.45
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.85 (1.77%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    341.45
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    8.9 (2.68%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    248.00
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (1.81%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,729.40
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    143.65 (9.06%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,460.00
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    177.3 (7.77%)

    Birlasoft

    635.00
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    34.5 (5.75%)

    Nippon Life

    724.40
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    37.85 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,945.000.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      72,369.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,945.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue