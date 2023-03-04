NDPP-BJP govt in Nagaland to take oath on 7 March, PM Modi to be present1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 09:11 PM IST
NDPP-BJP govt will take an oath of office on 7 March; PM Modi will be present during the oath-taking
The NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland will take oath on March 7 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official sources said. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP fought the February 27 election for the 60-member state assembly with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula and won 25 and 12 constituencies respectively to return to power for the second time in a row.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×