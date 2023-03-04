The NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland will take oath on March 7 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official sources said. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP fought the February 27 election for the 60-member state assembly with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula and won 25 and 12 constituencies respectively to return to power for the second time in a row.

