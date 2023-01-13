NDTV president, other senior execs resign after Adani takeover1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 06:24 PM IST
NDTV said its president, other senior execs have resigned. The development comes less than a month after
New Delhi Television Ltd said on Friday that some more of its senior executives, including President Suparna Singh, had resigned, a move that comes less than a month after the Adani Group took control of about 65% of the Indian broadcaster.