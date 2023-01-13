Home / News / NDTV president, other senior execs resign after Adani takeover

New Delhi Television Ltd said on Friday that some more of its senior executives, including President Suparna Singh, had resigned, a move that comes less than a month after the Adani Group took control of about 65% of the Indian broadcaster.

NDTV's chief strategy officer, Arijit Chatterjee, and chief technology and product officer, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, also quit, resignations that come after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company's board in December.

That was also when the Roys sold most of their stake in NDTV to the Adani Group, giving the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerates control of the broadcaster four months after it launched a takeover attempt.

NDTV made several failed attempts to block the takeover, citing regulatory restrictions on moving shares.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate's takeover had stoked fears over the freedom of the press among some journalists and led to Ravish Kumar, a senior executive editor at NDTV, resigning soon after Adani acquired its stake.

While announcing the latest set of resignations, NDTV, in a regulatory filing, said, "The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
A photo illustration shows a man using the Indian news media company NDTV application in a mobile phone in New Delhi (AFP)

Adani Group to pay additional price for NDTV shares bought under open offer

2 min read . 03 Jan 2023
In 2022, Adani group stocks were the biggest gainers. Premium

Why Adani Enterprises share price is falling

4 min read . 12 Jan 2023
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout