Earthquake today: Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured in Indonesia quake2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 02:25 PM IST
- Nearly 20 people were killed and at least 300 injured in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island of Java
At least 20 people were killed and 300 injured after an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday. The epicentre was located near the West Java town of Cianjur. Buildings have reportedly damaged after a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's Java island. The earthquake rattled high-rises as far away as capital Jakarta.