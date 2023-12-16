A top Border Security Force (BSF) officer said on Saturday that nearly 300 militants are camping across the border to “infiltrate" into Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces in the Jammu and Kashmir have been put on alert, the officer said. The officer said the the security would foil any cross-border infiltration attempts.

"There are intelligence inputs that 250-300 militants are waiting at launchpads, but we and the Army have dominated all the vulnerable patches and are alert," Inspector General, BSF, Ashok Yadav was quoted as telling reporters in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Ashok Yadav said the Army and BSF personnel were alert in the border areas. “We are confident of foiling any infiltration bid," Yadav added.

He said the connect between the security forces and the people of Kashmir has increased over the last few years. “If people cooperate with us, we can take developmental activities forward in a better way," he said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!