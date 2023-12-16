Nearly 300 militants present at launchpads across border ‘waiting to infiltrate’ J&K : BSF
According to the intelligence, nearly 300 militants are present at launchpads across border, the BSF has said
A top Border Security Force (BSF) officer said on Saturday that nearly 300 militants are camping across the border to “infiltrate" into Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces in the Jammu and Kashmir have been put on alert, the officer said. The officer said the the security would foil any cross-border infiltration attempts.