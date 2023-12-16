Hello User
Nearly 300 militants present at launchpads across border 'waiting to infiltrate' J&K : BSF

According to the intelligence, nearly 300 militants are present at launchpads across border, the BSF has said

Kashmir, India - December. 11, 2023: Paramilitary soldiers patrol in Srinagar,on 11 December 2023. Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of the Jammu and Kashmir special status in its verdict on 11 December, following the Union government’s move on 05 August 2019 to revoke part of the Article 370.The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to hold elections in the region by 30 September 2024, and called for restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.(Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)--

A top Border Security Force (BSF) officer said on Saturday that nearly 300 militants are camping across the border to “infiltrate" into Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces in the Jammu and Kashmir have been put on alert, the officer said. The officer said the the security would foil any cross-border infiltration attempts.

"There are intelligence inputs that 250-300 militants are waiting at launchpads, but we and the Army have dominated all the vulnerable patches and are alert," Inspector General, BSF, Ashok Yadav was quoted as telling reporters in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Ashok Yadav said the Army and BSF personnel were alert in the border areas. “We are confident of foiling any infiltration bid," Yadav added.

He said the connect between the security forces and the people of Kashmir has increased over the last few years. “If people cooperate with us, we can take developmental activities forward in a better way," he said.

