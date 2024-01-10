Nearly a Thousand People Were Convicted of Stealing Over Decades. It Was a Computer Glitch.
Max.Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Jan 2024, 10:42 PM IST
SummaryThe U.K. government has taken the rare step of proposing a law to overturn hundreds of convictions of people running post offices across Britain.
LONDON—The U.K. government has taken the rare step of proposing a law to overturn hundreds of convictions of people running post offices across Britain who were found guilty of theft or false accounting, an attempt to rectify a miscarriage of justice that has dragged on for decades.
