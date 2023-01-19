Vinesh Phogat has also alleged that several coaches, too, have also exploited women wrestlers. She added that some women have approached the women wrestlers at the behest of the WFI President. Vinesh Phogat said she herself has not faced sexual exploitation, but has received death threats as she dared to brought the prime minister’s attention to several issues infesting the Indian wrestling when she met him after the Tokyo games.

