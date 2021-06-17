The government has the fiscal headroom to provide a ₹3 trillion stimulus by way of cash transfers to the poor, rural job creation, temporary GST rate cuts and lower taxes on fuel to support the economy, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) president T V Narendran said on Thursday.

Narendran, who is also the chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel Ltd, said that private investment is beginning to happen in some of the sectors with steel makers planning around ₹50,000-60,000 crore investments over the next three years. Production linked incentives and record foreign direct investment inflow in FY21 have also helped, he said.

The industry body’s demands highlight the need for a major consumption boost while the government has been betting on higher public spending which has a multiplier effect, such as building infrastructure and offering incentives to set up factories. The Indian economy, which faced a sharp 7.3% contraction in FY21 due to the first wave of the pandemic, could grow at 9% in the medium term if the government announces generous fiscal support, most of the population is vaccinated and big-ticket reforms are announced, CII said in a presentation based on a survey of the industry. Narendran pegged India's GDP growth rate for FY22 at 9.5%.

“CII estimates that there is fiscal headroom of up to ₹3 trillion and this amount can be channelized towards direct cash transfers to the vulnerable people, higher allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme, short-term Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts and lower excise duty on fuel," Narendran said. The most important thing is to support demand so that we have jobs and livelihoods, Narendran said. “Ultra-high frequency indicators strongly presage growth recovery following the second wave of the pandemic. With recent uptick in mobility indicators, traffic congestion index and daily railway passenger movement, we believe that 9.5% growth rate can be achieved this year," Narendran said.

He explained that normally, private sector investment is driven by two factors—demand and profitability. Demand, which was a bit soft prior to the pandemic, started recovering after the first wave but got impacted by the second. “I hope we will start recovering again, which is what we are forecasting, particularly in the second half of the year," he said.

“I think we have seen both (demand and profitability) coming back and I can say that from the steel sector point of view, for example, all companies are having significant expansion plans," said Narendran. If you add up all the expansion plans of all steel sector companies, it alone is ₹50,000-60,000 crore of investments over the next three years, he said.

Demand can also be revitalized through a time-bound tax concession of interest rate subvention for home buyers, a leave travel concession cash voucher scheme as was offered last year and extending the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till 31 March 2022, he said.

CII also urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to expand its balance sheet to meet the demand exigencies of the pandemic. Narendran called for an increase in Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to ₹5 trillion along with the extension of the scheme to 31 March 2022 and inclusion of more distressed sectors such as retail. He further suggested long-pending structural tax reforms such as the inclusion of aviation turbine fuel and other products under GST to be considered.

The CII survey showed that a significant majority of respondents reported infections among staff or their family and as a result, more than half of them expected adverse impact on production or sales in the June quarter. “With a majority of the population vaccinated by the end of this year, implementation of big-ticket reforms in factor markets and the financial sector, and a large fiscal stimulus, we will be able to reach the critical $5 trillion mark by 2025-26. This is the best-case scenario that CII has estimated," Narendran said.

In the medium term, the growth rate can pick up to 8-9% if positive actions are taken now. If not, a 5-6% growth scenario is also possible, as per CII.

CII also suggested a range of measures for accelerating vaccination. As per CII estimates, an average of about 71 lakh daily vaccinations must be administered required over June to December 2021 to all adults. For this, the current vaccine availability must be increased by 2 times. Narendran advocated for the appointment of an empowered minister of vaccination to accelerate the vaccination programme in rural and urban areas. Procurement and distribution of vaccines to states should be based on scientific criteria, and progress should be monitored daily through a dashboard, the CII president added.

Narendran also announced CII plato set up E-ICUs in rural areas across 12 states, for which pilot projects in Maharashtra and Haryana have been successful. The CII E-ICUs will have testing and diagnostic facilities and oxygen generation capacities. CII will also undertake capacity building of ASHA workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs).

CII has drafted a Code for Industry Staff Welfare to provide relief to families of employees who succumbed to covid-19. The code suggests support by companies in five key areas including welfare support, income support, higher education support, term insurance support, and support to contractual staff.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.