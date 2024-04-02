Need briefing on hate crimes against Hindus in the US, Indian-American lawmakers demand
In the letter, written by the members of congress of South Asian descent including Shri Thanedar, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera noted that these attacks on the temples have contributed to increased collective anxiety among Hindu Americans.
United States lawmakers led by the Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and other lawmakers have sent a letter to the US Department of Justice inquiring about the progress of their investigation into vandalism at houses of worship across the country, attacks on mandirs, and the Department’s broader strategy against hate crimes targeting Hindus in the United States.