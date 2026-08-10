Need a clear distinction between real and AI-generated content: Baijayant Panda

Why is mandatory disclosure important?

There must be some disclaimer. There should be a clear distinction between what is real and what is AI-generated. The objective is that people should be able to distinguish between genuine and synthetic content. The bill, therefore, requires permitted AI-generated imitations to be clearly disclosed as synthetic or artificially generated. It also envisages technological markers. I would compare these to watermarks. If somebody makes a fake contract, you can validate it because the watermark will not be there. Similarly, digital content could carry markers that help establish whether it is genuine or AI-generated.