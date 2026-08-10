Need a clear distinction between real and AI-generated content: Baijayant Panda

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker and chairperson of committee on public undertakings (COPU) Baijayant Panda has proposed a private member’s bill to protect people’s faces, voices and other identifiable attributes from non-consensual AI replication in the backdrop of AI-generated deepfakes becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from authentic content.
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker and chairperson of committee on public undertakings (COPU) Baijayant Panda has proposed a private member’s bill to protect people’s faces, voices and other identifiable attributes from non-consensual AI replication in the backdrop of AI-generated deepfakes becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from authentic content.
Panda, in an interview, explained the Protection of Personality Likeness from Artificial Intelligence Misuse Bill, 2026, scheduled to be introduced in Parliament, which proposes mandatory disclosure of permitted AI-generated imitations, and quicker takedowns and civil and criminal penalties for serious misuse. Edited excerpts.
Panda, in an interview, explained the Protection of Personality Likeness from Artificial Intelligence Misuse Bill, 2026, scheduled to be introduced in Parliament, which proposes mandatory disclosure of permitted AI-generated imitations, and quicker takedowns and civil and criminal penalties for serious misuse. Edited excerpts.
Why is mandatory disclosure important?
There must be some disclaimer. There should be a clear distinction between what is real and what is AI-generated. The objective is that people should be able to distinguish between genuine and synthetic content. The bill, therefore, requires permitted AI-generated imitations to be clearly disclosed as synthetic or artificially generated. It also envisages technological markers. I would compare these to watermarks. If somebody makes a fake contract, you can validate it because the watermark will not be there. Similarly, digital content could carry markers that help establish whether it is genuine or AI-generated.
Consent key
Would people still be free to create AI avatars of themselves?
Yes. If you voluntarily create an AI avatar of yourself, there is no problem. The issue is when somebody else uses your likeness without your consent, particularly in a manner that is realistically indistinguishable and misleading.
How does the bill distinguish between deepfakes and satire, journalism or artistic expression?
Satire is not real. People realise that it is a joke. But if you are getting a realistic video of somebody saying something wrong or saying something that person would not say, that is illegal. The bill specifically provides exceptions for bona fide news reporting, public affairs, public interest, parody, satire, caricature and artistic expression, subject to safeguards against deception and substantial harm.
How do you see platforms balancing speedy action with the need to avoid wrongful takedowns?
The onus is on the creator and the platform. If someone reports that AI-generated content falsely shows them saying something they never said, it should be taken down. At the same time, there needs to be a proper grievance redressal mechanism.
Why does the bill provide for criminal liability in some cases?
The penalty should depend on the seriousness of the offence. For a minor offence, there should be a minor penalty. For a medium-level offence, there should be a higher penalty. At a certain level, it should become serious enough to attract criminal liability, including arrest. The bill proposes imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to ₹10 lakh, or both, for knowingly and wilfully creating or distributing AI-generated imitations for impersonation, fraud, deception or sexually explicit or obscene content.