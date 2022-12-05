‘Need to be welcomed if…,’ says Shashi Tharoor on PC Chacko's offer to join NCP

‘Need to be welcomed if…,’ says Shashi Tharoor on PC Chacko's offer to join NCP1 min read . 10:29 PM IST
- Shashi Tharoor said he needs to be welcomed if he’s going to join NCP
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president PC Chacko made an offer to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP responded to it saying that he is not going to join his party. Shashi Tharoor also cleared that he did not discuss any such matter with PC Chacko.
Speaking to reporters hours after PC Chacko’s offer, Shashi Tharoor said he needs to be welcomed if he’s going to join NCP. “I need to be welcomed if I am going there. I am not going to NCP. Such matters were not discussed with PC Chacko," Shashi Tharoor said.
Just a day ago, PC Chacko, who was a Congress member for a long time, welcomed Shashi Tharoor to NCP, saying he would be accepted. PC Chacko also alleged that Shashi Tharoor was being ignored in Congress. The statement comes days after Shashi Tharoor lost the Congress presidential election to Mallikarjun Kharge.
If Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comes to NCP, we will accept him warmly. Shashi Tharoor will remain as Thiruvananthapuram MP even if the Congress party rejects him. I do not know why Congress is ignoring [Shashi] Tharoor," PC Chacko said.
The NCP leader said, "Shashi Tharoor is the only Congress leader capable of challenging the BJP. Can any of the Congress leaders in Kerala express the opinion expressed by Shashi Tharoor on the issue of the construction of Vizhinjam port. It is an example of Tharoor's political maturity. Can any of the Congress leaders in Kerala make such an opinion?"
"Shashi Tharoor will remain as Thiruvananthapuram MP even if the Congress rejects him. But Congress is the only party that doesn't understand that. I do not know why Congress is ignoring Tharoor and is it because of jealousy," he added.
(With agency inputs)
