Ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani Mor of Sonipat in Haryana two days ago, on January 17, at a private ceremony, taking everyone by surprise. Neeraj Chopra's wedding to Himani Mor was a low-key affair, with the two-time Olympic superstar sharing their wedding photos on his social media handles two days later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The couple has already left for their honeymoon, Neeraj Chopra's uncle has said.

MEET HIMANI MOR: ALL WE KNOW ABOUT HER Not much is known about Himani Mor, but what we do know is that she hails from Sonipat, Haryana. She is currently studying in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She is pursuing a degree in Sports Management from Franklin Pierce University, New Hampshire, the US.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Himani Mor is an alumna of Miranda House College in Delhi University where she completed her bachelor's degree in Political Science and Physical Education.

THE WEDDING The 27-year-old, Neeraj Chopra announced the wedding with Himani Mor on his social media handles. “I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Neeraj Chopra wrote in a post with the pictures from the wedding ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the pictures, the couple – Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor – are seen taking part in their wedding festivities, surrounded by their families. Another picture that Neeraj Chopra has shared shows him sharing a moment with his mother during the wedding festivities.

Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bhim told PTI that the marriage took place in the country and the couple has left for honeymoon.

He said, “Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," Bhim said.