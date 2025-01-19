Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot with Himani Mor! The two-time Olympic medalist took to his social media handles to announce the happy news and shared a heartfelt post that read, “Neeraj *heart emoji* Himani bound by love.” While the post didn’t reveal many details about the wedding, Neeraj Chopra's announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, as the sporting icon has always maintained a relatively private personal life.

In his Instagram post announcing his wedding to Himani, Neeraj Chopra said, “Jeevan ke naye adhyay ki shuruaat apne parivaar ke saath ki [I began a new chapter of my life with my family] Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj *heart emoji* ‘bound by love’.”

The first picture shows the bride and the groom, surrounded by their family members, taking part in the wedding festivities.

Neeraj Chopra is now married

The third picture that Neeraj Chopra has shared on his Instagram handle shows him sharing a moment with his mother during the wedding festivities.

Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bhim has told news agencies that the wedding took place in India and the couple has left for their honeymoon. Asked about the place where the couple has left for their honeymoon, his uncle said, “They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that.”

WHO IS HIMANI MOR? Himani Mor is currently studying in the USA. The girl is from Sonipat.

Following the announcement of his wedding to Himani, Neeraj Chopra's Instagram post has been flooded with congratulatory messages from his followers.

Boxer Vijender Singh, in a post on X, said, “Badhai bhai ne.”

Cricketer Suresh Raina said, “Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1.. May your journey together be filled with beautiful memories and unwavering companionship.”