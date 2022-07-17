NEET 2022 concludes, students say exam 'easy', Chemistry 'time-consuming'2 min read . 06:33 PM IST
- The NEET 2022 was conducted today across India. Some students said that the NEET exam was ‘easy’, some described Chemistry as 'time-consuming'
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2022), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), concluded today. Coming out of their NEET 2022 exam centres, some students have said that the difficulty level of the examination was "easy"; some, however, said it was "moderate". Students also described the Chemistry paper as "time-consuming", according to the Times of India.
The NEET 2022 exam was conducted from 2 pm till 5:20 pm at several exam centres across the country. The NEET 2022 had 3500+ exam centres in India and abroad. Nearly 18.72 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET 2022 exam.
Of the 18.72 lakh candidates, over 10.64 lakh were women and 8.07 lakh were men, according to official data. The pan-India exam is scheduled to be held in 13 languages.
'EXAM EASY'
A candidate told Indian Express that the NEET 2022 exam was "quite easy, especially the Physics section as the questions were predictable."
He also described Chemistry as "average", another student said the subject was "time-consuming".
Another candidate said the Physics exam was "quite easy" this year. "Overall, the exam was easy too," the student said.
NEET 2022
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.
NEET 2022 exam paper contained 200 questions and the students were required to answer 180 of them.
Each subject had two sections -- Section A with 35 questions and Section B with 15 questions. In Section B, candidates were required to answer only 10 questions.
Among the candidates registered this year, 771 are foreigners, 910 Non Resident Indians and 647 Overseas Citizen of India card holders. The highest number of candidates have opted English as the medium of exam, followed by Hindi and Tamil.
Among the candidates registered this year, 771 are foreigners, 910 Non Resident Indians and 647 Overseas Citizen of India card holders. The highest number of candidates have opted English as the medium of exam, followed by Hindi and Tamil.