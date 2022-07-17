NEET 2022 concludes, students say exam 'easy', Chemistry 'time-consuming'

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2022), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), concluded today. Coming out of their NEET 2022 exam centres, some students have said that the difficulty level of the examination was "easy"; some, however, said it was "moderate". Students also described the Chemistry paper as "time-consuming", according to the Times of India.

