NEET paper leak case: CBI arrests Hindi newspaper journalist in Hazaribagh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, June 29, arrested a journalist in Hazaribagh in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper-leak case. Jamaluddin, the journalist of a Hindi newspaper, had allegedly assisted the principal and vice principal of Oasis School in the paper-leak.

The CBI teams are also carrying out searches at seven locations in Godhra, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Anand in connection with the NEET paper-leak case. This is related to the FIR earlier probed by Godhra Police.

CBI arrests for NEET UG On June 28, the CBI had arrested the principal and vice principal of Oasis School.

The CBI made the first arrests on June 27, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case in Bihar.

Manish Prakash, and Asutosh are two other individuals who had been arrested from Patna.

Currently, the national agnecy has six cases related to the NEET paper leak under its scanner. Of these six cases, one each is being investigated from Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, while the rest three are from Rajasthan.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) had held a re-NEET for 1,563 candidates on June 29, out of which only 813 candidates had appeared.

NTA, conducted the NEET (UG) exam for over 24 lakh candidates across 4750 centres in 571 cities. The results for the same were declared on June 4, the same day as Lok Sabha election 2024 results.