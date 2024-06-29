NEET paper leak case: CBI arrests Hindi newspaper journalist in Hazaribagh

  • NEET paper leak: CBI arrests Hindi newspaper journalist in Hazaribagh

Livemint
Updated12:30 PM IST
The CBI teams are also carrying out searches at seven locations in Godhra, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Anand in connection with the NEET paper-leak case
The CBI teams are also carrying out searches at seven locations in Godhra, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Anand in connection with the NEET paper-leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, June 29, arrested a journalist in Hazaribagh in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper-leak case. Jamaluddin, the journalist of a Hindi newspaper, had allegedly assisted the principal and vice principal of Oasis School in the paper-leak.

The CBI teams are also carrying out searches at seven locations in Godhra, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Anand in connection with the NEET paper-leak case. This is related to the FIR earlier probed by Godhra Police.

CBI arrests for NEET UG

On June 28, the CBI had arrested the principal and vice principal of Oasis School.

The CBI made the first arrests on June 27, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case in Bihar.

Also Read | NEET-UG paper leak: CBI makes first arrests, two held from Patna in Bihar

Manish Prakash, and Asutosh are two other individuals who had been arrested from Patna.

Currently, the national agnecy has six cases related to the NEET paper leak under its scanner. Of these six cases, one each is being investigated from Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, while the rest three are from Rajasthan.

Also Read | UGC-NET, cancelled day after it was held, to be held from Aug 21-Sept 4: NTA

The National Testing Agency(NTA) had held a re-NEET for 1,563 candidates on June 29, out of which only 813 candidates had appeared.

NTA, conducted the NEET (UG) exam for over 24 lakh candidates across 4750 centres in 571 cities. The results for the same were declared on June 4, the same day as Lok Sabha election 2024 results.

 

Also Read | NEET-UG 2024 row: CBI registers FIR in connection with irregularities in exam

However, several discrepancies were reported immediately after the announcement of the results. Students raised allegations of irregularities when 67 students achieved top scores, while claims of question paper leaks in Bihar came to the forefront.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsNEET paper leak case: CBI arrests Hindi newspaper journalist in Hazaribagh

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue