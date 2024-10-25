NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule to be out soon at mcc.nic.in: Check steps here

  • NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule: Once registration opens, candidates will need to submit their details and required documents and make the payment.

Published25 Oct 2024, 12:34 PM IST
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule soon on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Students looking for counselling schedule should regularly check the MCC portal for latest updates. Once registration opens, candidates will need to submit their details and required documents and make the payment.

Here are the steps the students will need to follow to check NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule

Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Select the PG Medical Counselling section and click on the link for online applications.

Enter the necessary details, submit and login to complete your application form.

Upload all required documents and submit. Save a copy for future use.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda urging for the timely conduct of the NEET PG 2024 counselling. Also Read | Supreme Court to hear NEET-PG 2024 plea seeking transparency of results

"On behalf of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), we write to bring to your kind attention the growing concerns and uncertainty surrounding the delay in the NEET PG 2024 counselling process, which is currently held up due to an ongoing case in the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the IMA wrote in a letter.

“The delay in the counselling process is causing immense distress to thousands of NEET PG aspirants across the country. These candidates, who have worked tirelessly to qualify for postgraduate medical seats, are facing prolonged uncertainty about their future due to the judicial proceedings. This situation is also impacting the functioning of healthcare institutions, as the timely induction of postgraduate students is crucial to ensure the availability of medical professionals in hospitals and medical colleges,” the IMA wrote.

Highlighting the challenges faced by healthcare institutions, the IMA said, “We, therefore, humbly request the Ministry to engage with the concerned authorities, including the Hon'ble Supreme Court, to find a way to expedite the resolution of the case. If necessary, we urge the government to explore interim measures that could allow the counselling process to commence, ensuring that the interests of both students and the healthcare system are safeguarded.”

(With ANI inputs)

