Union minister JP Nadda on Thursday invited the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) for talks, but its leaders turned down the proposal insisting that talks can be only held a neutral venue.

Another Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said that the government tried to talk to CJP leadership four times since Wednesday requesting them to come for discussions again either at JP Nadda's house or office.

Advertisement

“We can move towards a solution only through discussion, Wherever you want, we can discuss, either at Nadda's house or his office,” Singh said after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in a video message.

CJP wants a neutral venue

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) regarding the NEET paper leak? ⌵ The CJP's main demands include the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who committed suicide due to the paper leak, and no prosecution of peaceful protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament. 2 Why did the CJP refuse to meet at the residence of JP Nadda for talks? ⌵ The CJP refused to meet JP Nadda at his residence, insisting that discussions should be held at a neutral venue, such as Jantar Mantar, to ensure accountability and transparency. 3 How has the government's response evolved in light of the NEET protests? ⌵ The government has acknowledged the protests, with Prime Minister Modi announcing the establishment of fast-track courts to address paper leak cases, though the CJP criticized this as insufficient and a distraction from the main issues. 4 What was the reaction of the CJP to Prime Minister Modi's announcement regarding fast-track courts? ⌵ The CJP reacted negatively, stating that the announcement of fast-track courts does not address the root causes of the paper leaks and criticized it as merely a distraction from the need for accountability. 5 Should students continue protesting until their demands are met regarding the NEET paper leak? ⌵ CJP leaders have emphasized that they will continue their protests until the government agrees to their demands, particularly the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing a press briefing at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, where the CJP has been camping since last month demanding accountability over the NEET paper 'leak' and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its chief spokesperson Saurav Das said police informed that Nadda invited them to his residence for a discussion.

Advertisement

"We refused to go to anyone's house or office. The people's court is here. Ministers should come among the people. If they want to talk, it should be held at the Jantar Mantar," Das said. house or office. He, however, said the CJP remains open to dialogue and is willing to consider a neutral venue near the protest site if there are security concerns.

On Wednesday too, the CJP had been invited for talks with Nadda, but it turned down the invitation, saying it will hold talks with the government only at a neutral venue.

"An invitation was sent to the CJP by JP Nadda for talks today, but those sitting on the stage at the protest site turned down the invitation," a source told neas agency PTI.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first major reaction to protests in the national capital over paper leaks and growing demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In response to PM Modi’s announcement, CJP lamented that the prime minister, was focusing on remedies after the damage was done, rather than addressing the root cause.

"The announcement of fast-track courts is not a real solution. It is merely a distraction. The Prime Minister is making a cruel joke with the future of millions of students across this country." said Ashutosh Ranka, national spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party.

Advertisement

"Paper leaks are not happening because India lacked fast-track courts. They are happening because Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been completely incompetent. He has failed to build a secure and foolproof examination system. Today, the youth of this country are demanding one thing above all else — accountability." Ranka said.

The Prime Minister is making a cruel joke with the future of millions of students across this country.

The CJP has reiterated that it continue its protests until the Government accepts its demands seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for families of children who died by suicide nad no prosecution of peaceful protesters during 20 July march to Parliament.

(With agency inputs)