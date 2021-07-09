NEET UG 2021 exam on 5 Sept? Here’s what govt says

NEET UG 2021 exam: The Centre's PIB Fact check team on Friday pointed out a fake notice claiming that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams will be held on September 5.

The fact check team stated that "No such public notice, declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on 5 September 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency".

A #FAKE public notice claiming that #NEET-UG will be conducted on 5 September 2021 is circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck: No such public notice, declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on 5 September 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency



🔗https://t.co/Zko4ochbWB pic.twitter.com/80OlmKut6k — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 9, 2021

The NTA, which conducts entrance examinations for higher educational institutions, also issued a public notification regarding, appealing the aspirants not to fall prey to misinformation.

The NTA said that the fake notice has been circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates, parents, guardians, public at large.

"It is vehemently denied that no such Public Notice, declaring the conduct of NEET (UG) on 5th September 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency so far," NTA added.

Besides, the National Testing Agency (NTA) also said that it is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders for finalising a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG) - 2021, keeping in view the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The entrance exam conducting agency also urged aspirants, their parents or guardian to rely only on the Public Notice(s) /information/ dates announced by NTA through its official websites: nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. only.

NEET UG 2021 exam, which was supposed o held on August 1, this year, got postponed. The medical entrance exam has been postponed till further notice.

While students have been demanding postponement of the medical entrance exam till October, it is not known yet when the exam will be held.

