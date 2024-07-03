NEET UG 2024: Counselling likely on THIS date; notification and schedule awaited on mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) undergraduate medical seats is likely to begin soon. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release a detailed notification and schedule on its official website at mcc.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had previously informed the Supreme Court that the counselling process would commence on July 6. The NTA had scheduled the NEET re-test on June 23, and the results were declared on July 1 to facilitate the counselling process beginning on July 6.

The NTA conducted a re-examination of NEET-UG on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who were previously awarded grace marks in the NEET-UG exam due to a 'loss of time'. However, later, the Supreme Court cancelled these grace marks after petitions challenging it were filed. Only 813 of the 1,563 candidates took the re-exam. The remaining 48% of candidates opted for their original scores, excluding the grace marks.

Also read: AIAPGET 2024: Admit Card for Post Graduate entrance test OUT at exams.nta.ac.in; 6 steps to download here The MCC NEET counselling is conducted for 15 percent of the All India Quota seats, as well as for all seats in central universities (including Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, and the Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Milia Islamia), in addition to seats in colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune.

Step-by-step guide to check schedule and apply on MCC website Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the schedule and apply for the counselling process on the MCC's official website:

Step 1: Visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the UG counselling page, open the NEET UG counselling schedule provided below the “eservices/Schedule” tab.

Step 3: Apply for online counselling.

Step 4: Register to get access to login details.

Step 5: Fill the application form.

Step 6: Upload documents and complete the payment process.

Step 7: Thereafter, click on ‘Submit’ form.