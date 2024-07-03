NEET UG 2024: Counselling likely on THIS date; notification and schedule awaited on mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) undergraduate medical seats is expected to begin in a few days. The Medical Counselling Committee will issue a comprehensive notification and timetable on its official website.

Fareha Naaz
First Published11:24 AM IST
NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The MCC NEET counselling is conducted for 15 percent of the All India Quota seats, as well as for all seats in central universities.
NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The MCC NEET counselling is conducted for 15 percent of the All India Quota seats, as well as for all seats in central universities.(HT_PRINT)

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) undergraduate medical seats is likely to begin soon. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release a detailed notification and schedule on its official website at mcc.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had previously informed the Supreme Court that the counselling process would commence on July 6. The NTA had scheduled the NEET re-test on June 23, and the results were declared on July 1 to facilitate the counselling process beginning on July 6.

Also Read | NEET-PG exam this month, paper to be drafted 2 hours before test: Report

The NTA conducted a re-examination of NEET-UG on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who were previously awarded grace marks in the NEET-UG exam due to a 'loss of time'. However, later, the Supreme Court cancelled these grace marks after petitions challenging it were filed. Only 813 of the 1,563 candidates took the re-exam. The remaining 48% of candidates opted for their original scores, excluding the grace marks.

Also read: AIAPGET 2024: Admit Card for Post Graduate entrance test OUT at exams.nta.ac.in; 6 steps to download here

The MCC NEET counselling is conducted for 15 percent of the All India Quota seats, as well as for all seats in central universities (including Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, and the Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Milia Islamia), in addition to seats in colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi writes to Modi, asks PM to lead Parliamentary debate on NEET tomor

Step-by-step guide to check schedule and apply on MCC website

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the schedule and apply for the counselling process on the MCC's official website:

Step 1: Visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the UG counselling page, open the NEET UG counselling schedule provided below the “eservices/Schedule” tab.

Step 3: Apply for online counselling.

Step 4: Register to get access to login details.

Step 5: Fill the application form.

Also read: NTA to conduct CSIR UGC-NET exam 2024 from July 25

Also Read | PM Modi vows strict action in first comment on NEET-UG paper leak case

Step 6: Upload documents and complete the payment process.

Step 7: Thereafter, click on ‘Submit’ form.

Meanwhile, the respective state authorities will also conduct online counselling for the state quota seats.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsNEET UG 2024: Counselling likely on THIS date; notification and schedule awaited on mcc.nic.in

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

175.00
07:09 AM | 3 JUL 2024
0.5 (0.29%)

Federal Bank

181.25
07:09 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.2 (3.54%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.20
07:09 AM | 3 JUL 2024
-0.1 (-0.06%)

Ashok Leyland

229.15
07:09 AM | 3 JUL 2024
-5.1 (-2.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Castrol India

232.20
06:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
18.1 (8.45%)

KNR Constructions

363.95
06:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
23.05 (6.76%)

FDC

499.10
06:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
28.65 (6.09%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

295.00
06:59 AM | 3 JUL 2024
16.75 (6.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue