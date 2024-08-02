NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live Updates: The Supreme Court of India today is set to pronounce its detailed judgment on the ongoing controversy about the NEET-UG 2024 examination. Earlier on July 23, the top court rejected the plea to re-conduct the medical entrance exam following the grace marks issue. Hence, it will give reasons behind the same today.
During the previous hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud observed that a fresh exam would have “serious consequences" because it would affect more than 24 lakh students who appeared for the NEET UG test this year. “It would disrupt the admission schedule and the counselling process," the CJI said.
Meanwhile, on thursday, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first chargesheet in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The document named 13 individuals with the probe agency indicating that it was likely to file supplementary chargesheets as the investigation continued.
On the other hand, offiicals announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) will begin counselling for the NEET UG on August 14. While speaking to ANI, NMC Secretary B Srinivas said, "As per the schedule, we are starting the counselling (for NEET UG) on August 14. We may advance the registration process for the students. The process will continue for two months, and eligible students across the country can participate. The counselling will be conducted online in four rounds."
Catch LIVE Updates on NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live: Today's judgement
Supreme Court will shortly pronounce its judgement giving its detailed reasons for not cancelling the NEET-UG 24 exam for paper leak, reported LiveLaw
On July 23, a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had rejected the plea for a re-test and stated that the detailed reasons would be given later.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live: CBI FIRs so far
Till now, CBI has lodged six FIRs since late June. The FIR from Bihar is regarding paper leak whereas the rest from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are in relation to impersonation of candidates and cheating. CBI also registered its own FIR on a reference from the Union education ministry on “comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live: What the CBI chargesheet says…
“CBI has utilized advanced forensic techniques, artificial intelligence technology, CCTV footage, tower location analysis and more to gather evidence against the accused. CBI is continuing further investigation against other accused or suspects and on other aspects of the case….," the chargesheet read.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live: Supreme Court's previous judgement
On July 23, the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas requesting cancellation and re-test of the exam, saying there was no material to show the irregularities in the results of the NEET-UG exam. Counselling and other admission processes will continue as per the schedule, the Supreme Court ruled.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live: NEET issue to be discussed in the Parliament today
In the monsoon Parliamentary session DMK leader M Mohamed Abdulla will move the following private members' resolution on NEET.
"Certain States are opposed to the National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) Exam due to the perceived injustice to the domiciled students of the State," ANI report said citing the resolution.
“The NEET exam needs review in the way of selection of eligible candidates. The NEET Question Paper leaks, the award of grace marks, etc., have indicated the need to examine the ability of NTA to successfully conduct examinations without prejudice to students," it added.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live: Arrests for far
According to reports, 40 individuals have been arrested so far, including 15 detained by Bihar Police. The chargesheet has been submitted under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), alleging the role of accused in paper leak and other irregularities in the exam.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live: CBI named 13 as accused for the case
The 13 accused in the NEET case are Ashutosh Kumar-1, Ashutosh Kumar-2, Akhilesh Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Amit Anand, Ayush Raj, Nitish Kumar, Sikander Yadvendu, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, and Shivnandan Kumar.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live: CBI files first charge sheet in alleged NEET exam paper leak case
The CBI has filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET UG examination paper leak case naming 13 people as accused, officials told news agecny PTI on Thursday. The charge sheet lists that the accused were allegedly involved in the paper leak and other irregularities, they said.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live: SC to pronounce detailed judgment today
SC will pronounce its detailed judgment on the ongoing controversy about the NEET-UG 2024 examination. Earlier on July 23, the top court rejected the plea to re-conduct the medical entrance exam following the grace marks issue. Hence, it will give reasons behind the same today.