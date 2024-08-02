NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live Updates: SC to give detailed judgment on ‘no re-test’ today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST

NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live Updates: The CBI has filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET UG examination paper leak case naming 13 people as accused. The charge sheet lists that the accused were allegedly involved in the paper leak and other irregularities.