NEET UG 2024 Result row: Supreme Court on Friday, June 14, issued notice to National Testing Agency (NTA) on a batch of petitions. This development raises possibility of CBI probe over alleged concerns of paper leak amid NEET-UG result controversy.

The apex court also tagged and posted the pleas for hearing with similar petitions for July 8.

This is a developing story, more details awaited……

