Business News/ News / NEET UG 2024 Result row: Supreme Court issues notice to NTA over ‘paper leak’ concerns, CBI probe likely

NEET UG 2024 Result row: Supreme Court issues notice to NTA over ‘paper leak’ concerns, CBI probe likely

Livemint

NEET UG 2024 Result row: Supreme Court on Friday, June 14, issued notice to National Testing Agency (NTA) on a batch of petitions. This development raises possibility of CBI probe over alleged concerns of paper leak amid NEET-UG result controversy.

NEET UG 2024 Result row: Supreme Court tagged and posted the pleas for hearing with similar petitions for July 8.

The apex court also tagged and posted the pleas for hearing with similar petitions for July 8.

This is a developing story, more details awaited……

