NEET UG 2024 result row: NTA clarifies medical aspirant Ayushi Patel’s claim, ‘No torn OMR answer sheet sent…’

NEET UG 2024 result row: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, June 10, issued clarification on medical aspirant Ayushi Patel's claim of non-generation of result amid widespread complaints about discrepancies in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024.

A medical aspirant from Lucknow, Ayushi Patel, made headlines after she released a video. In the video which has since gone viral, she alleged that her examination result was not issued by the testing agency. She also charged that the agency justified this by stating they received her OMR sheet in a torn state, which prevented them from generating her result.

Also read: NEET UG exam to be held again? Govt forms panel to analyse irregularities In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the NTA stated, “Regarding the viral video featuring Ms Ayushi Patel, claiming discrepancies in NEET (UG) 2024 scoring and receiving of the torn OMR Answer Sheet, NTA clarifies that no torn OMR Answer Sheet was sent via an official NTA ID. ” It adds, “OMR Answer Sheet is intact and scores are accurate as per official records. Candidate should download scorecards only from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.”

Ayushi expected to score 715 out of 720 in the medical entrance exam but to her dismay, her result was not released by the NTA. She submitted a petition before the Lucknow bench of the High Court, requesting suspension of the NEET result process until her optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet is fully examined and a decision is made. Optical mark recognition (OMR) enables computerised evaluation of answer scripts by identifying markings on a paper.

Ayushi hails from a humble background.Her father, Santosh Patel, runs a small medical store in Alambagh and her mother is a homemaker.

Also read: NEET UG 2024 row: Plea in Supreme Court challenges ‘grace marks’ grant | Top 7 updates This development comes amid allegations of improper use of the ‘normalisation formula’ by the testing agency to award grace marks to students in the NEET exam conducted this year. A writ petition accusing NTA of ‘marks inflation’ was filed before the Supreme Court. In response, the NTA on Sunday set up a committee to review the grace marks awarded to NEET UG 2024 candidates.